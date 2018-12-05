Cognex (CGNX) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $49.00 price target on Cognex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.76.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. Cognex has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.90.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $232.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $271,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 264,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,809,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,842,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $995,944,000 after purchasing an additional 72,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,774,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $824,693,000 after purchasing an additional 101,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cognex by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,529,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $476,104,000 after purchasing an additional 268,565 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,931,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,296,000 after purchasing an additional 134,103 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 5.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,560,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,738,000 after purchasing an additional 168,345 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

