Coin2.1 Market Cap Tops $27,007.00 (C2)

Coin2.1 (CURRENCY:C2) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last week, Coin2.1 has traded down 49.8% against the US dollar. Coin2.1 has a market cap of $27,007.00 and $0.00 worth of Coin2.1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin2.1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coin2.1 alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008473 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00021919 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00309662 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00017675 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000861 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Coin2.1 Profile

Coin2.1 (C2) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2014. Coin2.1’s total supply is 133,273,764 coins and its circulating supply is 78,245,975 coins. Coin2.1’s official Twitter account is @Coin2Crypto. Coin2.1’s official website is www.coin2.us.

Buying and Selling Coin2.1

Coin2.1 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin2.1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin2.1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin2.1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin2.1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin2.1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.