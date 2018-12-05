Colfax Corp (CFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $971.88 Million

Brokerages forecast that Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) will report sales of $971.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $960.30 million and the highest is $983.00 million. Colfax posted sales of $874.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Colfax.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $875.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.38 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.03%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Colfax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Colfax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.77.

In other Colfax news, SVP A. Lynne Puckett sold 2,540 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $66,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ian Brander sold 3,232 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $84,613.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,136 shares in the company, valued at $684,240.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,892 shares of company stock valued at $183,658 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Colfax by 40.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Colfax by 182.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 34.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.27. 1,887,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,886. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Colfax has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $42.08.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.