Comerica Bank Has $1.45 Million Position in Mantech International Corp (MANT)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Mantech International worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kaizen Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mantech International during the third quarter valued at $1,016,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Mantech International during the third quarter valued at $3,443,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Mantech International during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Mantech International during the third quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mantech International during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mantech International alerts:

In other Mantech International news, insider Judith L. Bjornaas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. Mantech International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Mantech International had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MANT shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Mantech International to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut Mantech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/comerica-bank-has-1-45-million-position-in-mantech-international-corp-mant.html.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.