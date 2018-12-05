Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Rowan Companies PLC (RDC)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Rowan Companies worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rowan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rowan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rowan Companies by 25.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Rowan Companies by 25.4% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 20,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rowan Companies by 25.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RDC opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Rowan Companies PLC has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.89.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.02. Rowan Companies had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $192.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rowan Companies PLC will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDC. TheStreet raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rowan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rowan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Rowan Companies Profile

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

