Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in FID COVINGTON T/QLTY FACTOR ETF (FQAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in FID COVINGTON T/QLTY FACTOR ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.62% of FID COVINGTON T/QLTY FACTOR ETF worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FQAL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FID COVINGTON T/QLTY FACTOR ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in FID COVINGTON T/QLTY FACTOR ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in FID COVINGTON T/QLTY FACTOR ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in FID COVINGTON T/QLTY FACTOR ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,812,000.

Shares of FQAL stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. FID COVINGTON T/QLTY FACTOR ETF has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $35.05.

