Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $750,000 Holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities (BCX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities during the third quarter worth $129,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Resources and Commodities alerts:

Shares of BCX opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/commonwealth-equity-services-llc-has-750000-holdings-in-blackrock-resources-and-commodities-bcx.html.

About BlackRock Resources and Commodities

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Resources and Commodities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Resources and Commodities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.