Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,112 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (FICO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 199.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $192.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $152.46 and a twelve month high of $241.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.70 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 13.79%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. ValuEngine cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac to $200.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $250.00 target price on Fair Isaac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.50.

In other news, insider James M. Wehmann sold 10,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total transaction of $2,235,441.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,343,490.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart Wells sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,795,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,757,808.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,979 shares of company stock worth $21,529,016 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

