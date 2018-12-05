Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $749,000 in Attunity Ltd (ATTU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,625 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.19% of Attunity as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Attunity during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Attunity during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Attunity during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Attunity during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Attunity during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Attunity alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Attunity from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Attunity from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Attunity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Attunity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATTU opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. Attunity Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $477.91 million, a P/E ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 1.96.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Attunity had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Attunity Ltd will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $749,000 in Attunity Ltd (ATTU)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/commonwealth-of-pennsylvania-public-school-empls-retrmt-sys-invests-749000-in-attunity-ltd-attu.html.

Attunity Company Profile

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Attunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Attunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.