Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 4,071 Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the third quarter worth $179,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the third quarter worth $216,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the third quarter worth $243,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the third quarter worth $281,000.

In other Taubman Centers news, Director Jonathan Litt acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,430.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $122,363. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.99.

NYSE:TCO opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.64. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $49.84 and a one year high of $66.61.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $159.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.68 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 14.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. Taubman Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

