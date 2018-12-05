Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (CCU) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 882,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,619,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 7.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,578,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,658,000 after buying an additional 407,626 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the third quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the third quarter worth about $1,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCU opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

