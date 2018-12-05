Comparing Allegheny Technologies (ATI) and Webco Industries (WEBC)

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) and Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Allegheny Technologies has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webco Industries has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allegheny Technologies and Webco Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegheny Technologies 4.67% 10.15% 3.78% Webco Industries 5.74% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Allegheny Technologies and Webco Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegheny Technologies 0 2 7 0 2.78 Webco Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $34.25, suggesting a potential upside of 33.06%. Given Allegheny Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allegheny Technologies is more favorable than Webco Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allegheny Technologies and Webco Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegheny Technologies $3.53 billion 0.92 -$91.89 million $0.48 53.63 Webco Industries $500.40 million 0.25 $23.32 million N/A N/A

Webco Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allegheny Technologies.

Summary

Allegheny Technologies beats Webco Industries on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts. This segment serves aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets. The Flat-Rolled Products segment provides stainless steel, nickel-based alloys, specialty alloys, and titanium and titanium-based alloys in various product forms, including plate, sheet, engineered strip, and Precision Rolled Strip products. This segment serves various markets, such as chemical and hydrocarbon processing, automotive, aerospace and defense, food processing equipment and appliances, construction and mining, electronics, communication equipment, and computers. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Webco Industries

Webco Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves power-gen tubing, oil and gas tubular, process tubing, and automotive/industrial tubular industries. Webco Industries, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Sand Springs, Oklahoma.

