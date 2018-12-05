Comparing Barfresh Food Group (BRFH) & Armanino Foods Of Distinction (AMNF)

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) and Armanino Foods Of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Barfresh Food Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Armanino Foods Of Distinction shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of Barfresh Food Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of Armanino Foods Of Distinction shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Barfresh Food Group and Armanino Foods Of Distinction’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barfresh Food Group -225.41% -457.46% -143.48% Armanino Foods Of Distinction 15.56% 39.79% 27.54%

Volatility & Risk

Barfresh Food Group has a beta of -0.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armanino Foods Of Distinction has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Armanino Foods Of Distinction pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Barfresh Food Group does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Barfresh Food Group and Armanino Foods Of Distinction, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barfresh Food Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Armanino Foods Of Distinction 0 0 0 0 N/A

Barfresh Food Group presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 114.29%. Given Barfresh Food Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Barfresh Food Group is more favorable than Armanino Foods Of Distinction.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Barfresh Food Group and Armanino Foods Of Distinction’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barfresh Food Group $1.99 million 42.48 -$8.91 million N/A N/A Armanino Foods Of Distinction $38.99 million 2.45 $5.08 million N/A N/A

Armanino Foods Of Distinction has higher revenue and earnings than Barfresh Food Group.

Summary

Armanino Foods Of Distinction beats Barfresh Food Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Armanino Foods Of Distinction Company Profile

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells. The company offers its products under the Armanino brand. It markets its products through a network of food brokers and sells to retail and foodservice distributors, club-type stores, and industrial accounts. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

