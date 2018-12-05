Comparing BioNano Genomics (BNGO) and PositiveID (PSID)

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) and PositiveID (OTCMKTS:PSID) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get BioNano Genomics alerts:

80.3% of BioNano Genomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of PositiveID shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioNano Genomics and PositiveID’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNano Genomics $9.50 million 7.18 -$23.36 million N/A N/A PositiveID $5.36 million 0.00 -$8.56 million N/A N/A

PositiveID has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioNano Genomics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BioNano Genomics and PositiveID, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNano Genomics 0 0 2 0 3.00 PositiveID 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioNano Genomics currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.47%. Given BioNano Genomics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BioNano Genomics is more favorable than PositiveID.

Profitability

This table compares BioNano Genomics and PositiveID’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNano Genomics N/A N/A N/A PositiveID -166.73% N/A -304.11%

Summary

BioNano Genomics beats PositiveID on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile

BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. Its Saphyr system comprises an instrument, chip consumables, reagents, and a suite of data analysis tools. BioNano Genomics, Inc. also provides Bionano prep kits and labeling kits that provide the critical reagents and protocols needed to extract and label high molecular weight, or HMW, DNA for use with the Saphyr system; and data solutions that includes a suite of hardware and software for experiment management, algorithms for assembling genome maps, and algorithms and databases for bioinformatics processing. The company was formerly known as BioNanomatrix, Inc. and changed its name to BioNano Genomics, Inc. in October 2011. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

PositiveID Company Profile

PositiveID Corporation, a life sciences and technology company, develops and sells molecular diagnostic systems for bio-threat detection and medical testing in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Molecular Diagnostics, Medical Devices, and Mobile Labs. The company develops microfluidic systems for the automated preparation and performance of biological assays to detect biological threats and analyze biological samples at the point of need. It has a portfolio of intellectual property related to sample preparation and rapid medical testing applications. The company's microfluidic bio-agent autonomous networked detector (M-BAND) technology is a bio-aerosol monitor with integrated systems for sample collection, processing, and detection modules. Its M-BAND technology analyzes air samples for the detection of pathogenic bacteria, viruses, and toxins for up to 30 days. The company's FireflyDX is an automated pathogen detection system for rapid diagnostics for clinical and point-of-need applications. Its FireflyDX system detects and identifies common pathogens and diseases, such as E. coli, methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, methicillin-susceptible staphylococcus aureus, clostridium difficile, Zika virus, Ebola virus, influenza, and others. In addition, PositiveID Corporation markets Caregiver, a non-contact clinical thermometer that measures forehead temperature in adults, children, and infants for hospitals, physicians' offices, medical clinics, nursing homes and other long-term care institutions, and acute care hospitals; and manufactures and sells specialty technology vehicles for mobile laboratory, command and communications applications, and mobile cellular systems. The company was formerly known as VeriChip Corporation and changed its name to PositiveID Corporation in November 2009. PositiveID Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for BioNano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.