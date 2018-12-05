Comparing Brilliance China Automotive (BCAUY) & Nissan Motor (NSANY)

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) and Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brilliance China Automotive and Nissan Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brilliance China Automotive 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nissan Motor 0 2 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Brilliance China Automotive has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nissan Motor has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and Nissan Motor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliance China Automotive $771.82 million 5.82 $554.15 million N/A N/A Nissan Motor $107.92 billion 0.32 $6.74 billion $3.63 4.79

Nissan Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Brilliance China Automotive.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Brilliance China Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nissan Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Brilliance China Automotive pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Nissan Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Nissan Motor pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and Nissan Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliance China Automotive N/A N/A N/A Nissan Motor 6.03% 13.72% 3.93%

Summary

Nissan Motor beats Brilliance China Automotive on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brilliance China Automotive

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand. Its automotive components include mouldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, interior decoration products, and engines for minibuses, sedans, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks, etc. The company also offers sport activity vehicles. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships and alliances with BMW, Toyota, Magna, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, TI Automotive, and Johnson Controls. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. It also provides financial services, auto credit and car leasing, card business, insurance agency, and inventory finance, as well as engages in exterior and interior design for automobiles, and operations and consulting related to the analysis and assay of raw materials. In addition, the company engages in the provision of travel, environmental and engineering, production technology center, and facility services; ground and vehicle management, and information and logistics businesses; design, vehicle drawings and experiments, other engineering, electronic devices, and electronic equipment businesses; export and import of auto components and materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it is involved in promotion of motorsports, including race and motorsports event planning, and vehicle remodeling; sale of car parts and accessories for motorsports; and demonstration test and commercialization study for second-life use of lithium-ion batteries for automotive use. Additionally, the company imports and sells Renault vehicles and parts; and manages and plans professional soccer team and soccer schools. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

