Comparing Corus Entertainment (CJREF) & CUR Media (CURM)

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) and CUR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

This table compares Corus Entertainment and CUR Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corus Entertainment $1.26 billion 0.61 -$599.06 million N/A N/A CUR Media N/A N/A -$2.54 million N/A N/A

CUR Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Corus Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Corus Entertainment and CUR Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corus Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 CUR Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 149.02%. Given Corus Entertainment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Corus Entertainment is more favorable than CUR Media.

Volatility & Risk

Corus Entertainment has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CUR Media has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corus Entertainment and CUR Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corus Entertainment -47.24% 10.27% 4.16% CUR Media N/A N/A -252.15%

Dividends

Corus Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.5%. CUR Media does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Corus Entertainment beats CUR Media on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc., a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations. It is also involved in the production and distribution of films and television programs; production and distribution of animation software; and merchandise licensing and book publishing activities. In addition, this segment provides technology and media services. Its primary brands include Global Television, W Network, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network Canada, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, History, Showcase, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, and Nickelodeon Canada. The Radio segment operates 39 radio stations that include a network of news-talk radio stations, as well as classic rock, country, new rock, and contemporary music formats. The company also provides children's animated content and related consumer products; and digital content and animation creation software. Corus Entertainment Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About CUR Media

CÜR Media, Inc., an Internet music service, focuses on providing a paid subscription Internet radio service offering listeners streaming music on the Web and mobile devices under the CÜR brand. It also intends to offer personalized advertising in the form of display ads, email, and text messages; and to sell music, concert tickets, and merchandise through its music streaming service, as well as music downloads. The company was formerly known as Duane Street Corp and changed its name to CÜR Media, Inc. in January 2014. CÜR Media, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Glastonbury, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.