Comparing Fujitsu General (FGELF) & Ingersoll-Rand (IR)

Fujitsu General (OTCMKTS:FGELF) and Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Fujitsu General alerts:

This table compares Fujitsu General and Ingersoll-Rand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fujitsu General $2.37 billion 0.63 $121.30 million $1.11 12.33 Ingersoll-Rand $14.20 billion 1.77 $1.30 billion $4.51 22.71

Ingersoll-Rand has higher revenue and earnings than Fujitsu General. Fujitsu General is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ingersoll-Rand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.7% of Ingersoll-Rand shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ingersoll-Rand shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fujitsu General and Ingersoll-Rand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fujitsu General N/A N/A N/A Ingersoll-Rand 10.03% 18.75% 7.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fujitsu General and Ingersoll-Rand, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fujitsu General 0 0 0 0 N/A Ingersoll-Rand 0 3 12 0 2.80

Ingersoll-Rand has a consensus target price of $111.15, indicating a potential upside of 8.51%. Given Ingersoll-Rand’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ingersoll-Rand is more favorable than Fujitsu General.

Dividends

Ingersoll-Rand pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fujitsu General does not pay a dividend. Ingersoll-Rand pays out 47.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ingersoll-Rand has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Fujitsu General has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ingersoll-Rand has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ingersoll-Rand beats Fujitsu General on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems. This segment also provides air conditioners, air exchangers and handlers, airside and terminal devices, auxiliary power units, chillers, coils and condensers, gensets, furnaces, heat pumps, home automation, and humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality, industrial refrigeration, motor replacements, performance contracting, refrigerant reclamation, thermostats/controls, transport heater products, and water source heat pumps. In addition, this segment offers energy and facility management, installation contracting, rental, and repair and maintenance services. The Industrial segment provides air treatment and separation, engine starting, ergonomic material handling, fluid handling, precision fastening, and mobile golf information systems; and compressors, airends, blowers, dryers, filters, golf vehicles, hoists, fluid power components, power tools, pumps, rough terrain vehicles, utility and low-speed vehicles, and winches, as well as controls, parts, accessories, and consumables. It also provides aftermarket, OEM parts, and supplies. The company markets and sells its products under the American Standard, ARO, Club Car, Nexia, Thermo King, and Trane brands through sales offices, distributors, and dealers in the United States; and through sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors worldwide. Ingersoll-Rand plc was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.