Comparing Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) & China Life Insurance (LFC)

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) and China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

This table compares Reinsurance Group of America and China Life Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinsurance Group of America 14.21% 8.26% 1.21% China Life Insurance 4.03% 7.73% 0.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Reinsurance Group of America and China Life Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinsurance Group of America 1 4 1 0 2.00 China Life Insurance 3 5 2 0 1.90

Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus target price of $143.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.46%. China Life Insurance has a consensus target price of $13.85, suggesting a potential upside of 27.06%. Given China Life Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe China Life Insurance is more favorable than Reinsurance Group of America.

Dividends

Reinsurance Group of America pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. China Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Reinsurance Group of America pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Life Insurance pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of China Life Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reinsurance Group of America and China Life Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reinsurance Group of America $12.52 billion 0.72 $1.82 billion $10.84 13.30 China Life Insurance $105.48 billion 0.58 $4.77 billion $0.93 11.72

China Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Reinsurance Group of America. China Life Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reinsurance Group of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Reinsurance Group of America has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Life Insurance has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America beats China Life Insurance on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. The company also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, and lapse risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks, as well as develops and markets technology solutions for the insurance industry. It serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Business. It offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as provides pension products. The company is also involved in reinsurance business; the asset management, fund management, and health management activities; retirement properties investment; and provision of financial services. It sells its products through agents, direct sales representatives, and dedicated and non-dedicated agencies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Life Insurance Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Life Insurance (Group) Company Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.