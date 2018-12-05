Comparing Yeti (YETI) & ADIDAS AG/S (ADDYY)

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) and ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Yeti and ADIDAS AG/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yeti 0 0 11 0 3.00 ADIDAS AG/S 0 2 3 0 2.60

Yeti presently has a consensus price target of $21.89, indicating a potential upside of 29.75%. Given Yeti’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Yeti is more favorable than ADIDAS AG/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yeti and ADIDAS AG/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yeti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ADIDAS AG/S $23.97 billion 1.88 $1.24 billion $3.96 27.94

ADIDAS AG/S has higher revenue and earnings than Yeti.

Profitability

This table compares Yeti and ADIDAS AG/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yeti N/A N/A N/A ADIDAS AG/S 7.17% 26.45% 11.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ADIDAS AG/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ADIDAS AG/S pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Yeti does not pay a dividend. ADIDAS AG/S pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

ADIDAS AG/S beats Yeti on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yeti

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space. adidas AG sells its products through approximately 2,500 own-retail stores; 13,000 mono-branded franchise stores; and 150,000 wholesale doors, as well as its e-commerce Website. The company was formerly known as adidas-Salomon AG and changed its name to adidas AG in June 2006. adidas AG was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

