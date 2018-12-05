Comparing Yingli Green Energy (YGE) and ON Semiconductor (ON)

Yingli Green Energy (NYSE:YGE) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Yingli Green Energy and ON Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yingli Green Energy N/A N/A N/A ON Semiconductor 17.24% 25.97% 10.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Yingli Green Energy and ON Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yingli Green Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 ON Semiconductor 2 6 8 0 2.38

Yingli Green Energy presently has a consensus price target of $1.13, suggesting a potential downside of 21.33%. ON Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $23.97, suggesting a potential upside of 29.77%. Given ON Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ON Semiconductor is more favorable than Yingli Green Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yingli Green Energy and ON Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yingli Green Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ON Semiconductor $5.54 billion 1.40 $810.70 million $1.46 12.65

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Yingli Green Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Yingli Green Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats Yingli Green Energy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yingli Green Energy Company Profile

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, sells, and installs photovoltaic (PV) products. The company offers polysilicon ingots and blocks, polysilicon wafers, PV cells, PV modules, and integrated PV systems; and develops and operates solar projects. It is also involved in the research, manufacture, sale, and installation of renewable energy products; marketing and sale of PV products and related accessories; and import and export trading activities, as well as invests in renewable energy projects. The company primarily sells its PV modules to distributors, wholesalers, power plant developers and operators, and PV system integrators under the Yingli and Yingli Solar brands in the People's Republic of China, Japan, India, the United States, England, Turkey, France, Germany, England, and internationally. Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Baoding, the People's Republic of China.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference. The Analog Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, and logic application specific integrated circuits and standard products, as well as power solutions for a range of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. This segment also provides trusted foundry, trusted design, and manufacturing services, as well as integrated passive devices product technology. The Image Sensor Group segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors and charge-coupled device image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

