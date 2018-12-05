CompuCoin Price Tops $0.0009 (CPN)

CompuCoin (CURRENCY:CPN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One CompuCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CompuCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. CompuCoin has a total market capitalization of $18,056.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CompuCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CompuCoin alerts:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00027839 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000220 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000301 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About CompuCoin

CompuCoin (CRYPTO:CPN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. CompuCoin’s total supply is 19,615,019 coins. The Reddit community for CompuCoin is /r/compucoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CompuCoin’s official Twitter account is @compucoin. The official website for CompuCoin is compucoin.org.

Buying and Selling CompuCoin

CompuCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CompuCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CompuCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CompuCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CompuCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CompuCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.