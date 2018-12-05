Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (CCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Concord Medical Services’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Concord Medical Services will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Concord Medical Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concord Medical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

NYSE CCM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. 1,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,383. Concord Medical Services has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $161.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

