Connemara Mining Company plc (LON:CON) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02), with a volume of 332913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.68 ($0.02).

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Connemara Mining in a report on Thursday, October 25th.

Get Connemara Mining alerts:

WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/connemara-mining-con-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-1-52.html.

Connemara Mining Company Profile (LON:CON)

Connemara Mining Company Plc is engaged in the exploration for and development of mineral resources in Ireland. The Company operates through three segments: Limerick, Oldcastle and Rest of Ireland. It holds interests in approximately 35 exploration licenses mainly for zinc and lead in known mineralized trends.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Connemara Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connemara Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.