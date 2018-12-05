Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 15,626 Shares of Luminex Co. (LMNX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,626 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of Luminex worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 7,572.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNX opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. Luminex Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Luminex had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $72.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMNX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luminex in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Luminex from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

