Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,725 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 40,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Scotiabank set a $183.00 target price on AvalonBay Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Argus raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.41.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 1,500 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.51, for a total value of $269,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,400 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.76, for a total value of $257,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,732. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $187.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $152.65 and a 52-week high of $191.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.87). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $575.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.21%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 287 apartment communities containing 84,043 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 16 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

