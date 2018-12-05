Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,807,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,965,251 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.35% of Eldorado Gold worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EGO. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,142,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,569,000 after buying an additional 6,546,548 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,327,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,553,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 3,200,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,193,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 2,705,113 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 11,891,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EGO shares. TD Securities downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1.15 to $0.80 in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Sunday, November 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.11.

EGO stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 4.79. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.47.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 35.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

