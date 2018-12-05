Connors Investor Services Inc. Buys 1,113 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $103.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

