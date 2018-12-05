CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Coal Resources LP manages and develops active thermal coal operations. The company engages in underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high- BTU bituminuous thermal coal. It primarily sells its coal to electric utilities in the United States. CONSOL Coal Resources LP, formerly known as CNX Coal Resrcs, is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCR. ValuEngine cut CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Clarkson Capital cut CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CONSOL Coal Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of CONSOL Coal Resources stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 23,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,747. The company has a market capitalization of $483.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.96. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $75.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.65 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Consol Energy Inc. purchased 9,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $177,292.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 160,908 shares of company stock worth $2,941,373 over the last three months.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of CONSOL Coal Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

