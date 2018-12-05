Contrasting Biotricity (BTCY) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Biotricity and Algonquin Power & Utilities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 0 0 0 N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities 0 2 1 0 2.33

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.02%. Given Algonquin Power & Utilities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Algonquin Power & Utilities is more favorable than Biotricity.

Dividends

Algonquin Power & Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Biotricity does not pay a dividend. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays out 87.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biotricity and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities $1.56 billion 3.21 $148.95 million $0.58 18.26

Algonquin Power & Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity N/A N/A N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities 11.48% 9.59% 3.53%

Risk & Volatility

Biotricity has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Algonquin Power & Utilities beats Biotricity on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, focuses on providing biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses to deliver remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It is developing Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution that provides recurring reimbursements to doctors, hospitals, and independent diagnostic testing facilities; revenue model that fits within the established insurance billing practices; built-in cellular connectivity; and motion tracking to detect exercise, activity, and disorientation. The company is also developing Biolife, a health and lifestyle solution for individuals. It has a collaboration agreement with the University of Calgary to determine the predictive value of electrocardiogram readings in preventative healthcare applications. Biotricity, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. It owns or has interests in hydroelectric facilities with a generating capacity of approximately 120 megawatts (MW); wind powered generating facilities with a generating capacity of 1,050 MW; solar energy facilities with a generating capacity of 40 MW; and thermal energy facilities with a generating capacity of 335 MW. The company also owns and operates a portfolio of regulated electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems. It serves approximately 265,000 electric connections; 337,000 natural gas connections; and 160,000 regulated water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems in the states of California, New Hampshire, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Arizona, and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

