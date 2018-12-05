Contrasting Extended Stay America (STAY) and Studio City International (MSC)

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) and Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Extended Stay America and Studio City International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extended Stay America 0 1 6 0 2.86 Studio City International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Extended Stay America presently has a consensus price target of $22.36, indicating a potential upside of 25.04%. Studio City International has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.44%. Given Extended Stay America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Extended Stay America is more favorable than Studio City International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Extended Stay America and Studio City International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extended Stay America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Studio City International $539.81 million 3.28 -$76.43 million N/A N/A

Extended Stay America has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Studio City International.

Profitability

This table compares Extended Stay America and Studio City International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extended Stay America N/A N/A N/A Studio City International N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Extended Stay America pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Studio City International does not pay a dividend. Extended Stay America has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Extended Stay America shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Extended Stay America beats Studio City International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also relicenses Extended Stay America brand to unaffiliated third parties. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 970 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 hotel rooms; various food and beverage establishments; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Warner Bros.-themed family entertainment center; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena. The company was formerly known as Cyber One Agents Limited and changed its name to Studio City International Holdings Limited in January 2012. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Studio City International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.