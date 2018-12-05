Contrasting HP (HPQ) and Intrusion (INTZ)

HP (NYSE:HPQ) and Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

HP pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intrusion does not pay a dividend. HP pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares HP and Intrusion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HP 9.11% -188.62% 9.71% Intrusion 17.36% -35.07% 83.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.9% of HP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Intrusion shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of HP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Intrusion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

HP has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intrusion has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HP and Intrusion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HP $58.47 billion 0.63 $5.33 billion $2.02 11.50 Intrusion $6.86 million 6.50 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

HP has higher revenue and earnings than Intrusion.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for HP and Intrusion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HP 0 9 8 0 2.47 Intrusion 0 0 0 0 N/A

HP presently has a consensus target price of $27.20, suggesting a potential upside of 17.04%. Given HP’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HP is more favorable than Intrusion.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets. The Printing segment provides consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, media, solutions, and services, as well as scanning devices; and laserJet and enterprise, inkjet and printing, graphics, and 3D printing solutions. The company was formerly known as Hewlett-Packard Company and changed its name to HP Inc. in October 2015. HP Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc. develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations. The company also offers Compliance Commander for regulated information and data privacy protection. In addition, it resells third-party products, such as computers and servers for the implementation of its software into customer networks, as well as provides installation and threat data interpretation services. The company's customers primarily include the United States federal government and local government entities, banks, airlines, credit unions, other financial institutions, hospitals and other healthcare providers, and other customers. Intrusion Inc. markets and distributes its products through a direct sales force to end-users, distributors, system integrators, managed service providers, and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Intrusion.com, Inc. and changed its name to Intrusion Inc. in November 2001. Intrusion Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

