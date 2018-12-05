Contrasting I.D. Systems (IDSY) and Risk (George) Industries (RSKIA)

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) and Risk (George) Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares I.D. Systems and Risk (George) Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I.D. Systems -7.35% -10.16% -5.48% Risk (George) Industries 20.17% 7.06% 6.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for I.D. Systems and Risk (George) Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score I.D. Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00 Risk (George) Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

I.D. Systems currently has a consensus target price of $9.53, indicating a potential upside of 53.38%. Given I.D. Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe I.D. Systems is more favorable than Risk (George) Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares I.D. Systems and Risk (George) Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I.D. Systems $40.95 million 2.75 -$3.87 million N/A N/A Risk (George) Industries $11.93 million 3.53 $2.54 million N/A N/A

Risk (George) Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than I.D. Systems.

Dividends

Risk (George) Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. I.D. Systems does not pay a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

I.D. Systems has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Risk (George) Industries has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.5% of I.D. Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Risk (George) Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of I.D. Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

I.D. Systems Company Profile

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets. It offers industrial truck asset management and connected vehicles products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customer's computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the system's database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. It also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, I.D. Systems, Inc. offers hardware and software solutions, as well as hosting, maintenance, and support and consulting services; and Software as a Service covering system monitoring, help desk technical support, escalation procedure development, routine diagnostic data analysis, and software updates services. The company markets and sells its wireless solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Risk (George) Industries Company Profile

George Risk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components. It offers computer keyboards, push button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, thermostats, EZ duct wire covers, and water sensors, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, wire and cable installation tools, and proximity switches. The company's products are used for residential, commercial, industrial, and government installations. George Risk Industries, Inc. sells its products to security alarm distributors, alarm installers, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors of off-the-shelf keyboards of proprietary design worldwide. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Kimball, Nebraska.

