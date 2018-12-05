Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc

U S Global Investors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,979 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc owned about 0.06% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert S. Fishman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $105,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $226,564.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 894,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,625,458. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 317,428 shares of company stock worth $4,089,564 and sold 24,000 shares worth $332,000. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.74. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $25.96.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $64.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.42 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 63.79% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

