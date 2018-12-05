Core Laboratories (CLB) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)’s share price dropped 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.33 and last traded at $79.54. Approximately 630,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 448,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.02.

CLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $95.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Core Laboratories from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.11 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 68.00%. Core Laboratories’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 403.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 73.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

