Corecivic (CXW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CoreCivic, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which provides correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. It designs, constructs, owns, manages and renovates jails, prisons, government agencies and inmate transportation companies. CoreCivic, Inc., formerly known as Corrections Corporation of America, is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $24.00 target price on shares of Corecivic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Corecivic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Corecivic stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Corecivic has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $462.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Corecivic had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corecivic will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corecivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $108,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 35,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $909,593.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,697,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 2,332.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 411.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corecivic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corecivic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Corecivic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Corecivic Company Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

