Cortex Business Solutions (CBX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cortex Business Solutions (CVE:CBX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 6th. Analysts expect Cortex Business Solutions to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.
Cortex Business Solutions (CVE:CBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.15 million.
CVE:CBX opened at C$3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Cortex Business Solutions has a 1-year low of C$3.45 and a 1-year high of C$4.45.
Cortex Business Solutions Company Profile
Cortex Business Solutions Inc supplies e-commerce products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers Cortex, a network-as-a-service portal that enables electronic invoicing. The company also provides custom training, business process consulting, A/P scanning, and mass messaging services.
