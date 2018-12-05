Cosan Ltd (CZZ) Shares Bought by Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,352,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033,557 shares during the quarter. Cosan comprises 20.9% of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. owned 1.79% of Cosan worth $29,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cosan by 62.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,278,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,168 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cosan during the second quarter worth $9,144,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Cosan by 83.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,325,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,647,000 after buying an additional 1,055,518 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in Cosan by 29.1% during the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,642,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,373,000 after buying an additional 820,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cosan by 47.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,757,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after buying an additional 561,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cosan stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. Cosan Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cosan Ltd will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on shares of Cosan in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cosan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

