Cott Corp (COT) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,720 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.56% of Cott worth $12,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cott by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,917,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,741,000 after acquiring an additional 47,456 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Cott by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 202,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cott by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cott by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 240,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 150,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cott in the 2nd quarter worth $13,692,000.

Shares of COT stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. Cott Corp has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 100.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). Cott had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cott Corp will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cott from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cott in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Cott in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup set a $19.00 target price on Cott and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Cott in a report on Friday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cott presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.76.

About Cott

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

