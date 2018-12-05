Coty (COTY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Coty (NYSE:COTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Coty has lagged the industry in the past year due to continued weakness in its Consumer Beauty unit, which along with supply-chain hurdles marred first-quarter fiscal 2019 results. During the quarter, revenues missed the consensus mark due to supply-chain hurdles in all divisions. In fact, the Consumer Beauty unit also saw underlying weakness, owing to soft mass beauty categories, competition and weakness in some developed markets. The unit is also expected to remain soft in the second quarter. Nonetheless, management expects reverting to LFL sales growth in Luxury and Professional Beauty units, which witnessed underlying growth in the first quarter on the back of robust innovations and solid demand. Moreover, the company is on track with saving efforts, which provided some cushion to operating income. Also, Coty is making solid efforts to solve the supply-chain woes, though full recovery is expected in the fiscal third quarter.”

Get Coty alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of COTY opened at $7.93 on Monday. Coty has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 235,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cosmetics B.V. Jab bought 1,470,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $13,568,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 299,578,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,105,318.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,023,447 shares of company stock worth $97,704,004 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Coty by 2,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 333.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.