Coupa Software (COUP) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Tuesday. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.26 and a beta of 1.76. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $84.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $4,883,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,773,798.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,927,890.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,248 shares of company stock valued at $19,036,803. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,610,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,712,000 after acquiring an additional 467,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,733,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,300,000 after acquiring an additional 137,624 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 3,533,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,900,000 after acquiring an additional 150,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 14.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,308,000 after acquiring an additional 438,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 16.8% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,148,000 after acquiring an additional 326,727 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

