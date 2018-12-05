Coupecoin (COUPE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Coupecoin (CURRENCY:COUPE) traded down 63.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Coupecoin has a total market cap of $1,991.00 and $870.00 worth of Coupecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coupecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. In the last week, Coupecoin has traded down 37.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.02299942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00159204 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00187628 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.38 or 0.10578642 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coupecoin Coin Profile

Coupecoin’s total supply is 8,001,599,000 coins and its circulating supply is 218,281,462 coins. Coupecoin’s official Twitter account is @coupecoinllc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coupecoin is www.coupecoin.com.

Coupecoin Coin Trading

Coupecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coupecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coupecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coupecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

