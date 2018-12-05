Covia (CVIA) Shares Down 5.7%

Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA)’s share price dropped 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 541,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 619,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.
CVIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Covia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Covia in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Covia from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Covia in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Covia from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.
Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $523.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.
In other Covia news, Director William E. Conway acquired 20,000 shares of Covia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Covia in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Covia by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Covia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in shares of Covia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Covia by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period.
About Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA)
There is no company description available for Covia Holdings Corp.
Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Covia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.