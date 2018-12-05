Cpwm LLC Buys 7,642 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 22,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,818,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $121.06 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $116.03 and a twelve month high of $131.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/cpwm-llc-buys-7642-shares-of-ishares-russell-1000-value-etf-iwd.html.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.