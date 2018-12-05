Cpwm LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,573 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TD opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $101.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.40. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.35%.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

