Credit Suisse AG Has $17.11 Million Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,676 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $17,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,527,000 after acquiring an additional 187,572 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 42,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

JEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.92.

NYSE:JEC opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $82.24. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Credit Suisse AG Has $17.11 Million Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/credit-suisse-ag-has-17-11-million-holdings-in-jacobs-engineering-group-inc-jec.html.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.