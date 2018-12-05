Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) fell 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.01 and last traded at $36.34. 776,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,175,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.42.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 3.79.
Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 331.84% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,453,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,467,000 after buying an additional 986,450 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,101,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,988,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,175,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 375.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 496,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,157,000 after buying an additional 391,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.
About Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.
