Critical Comparison: ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR (AHKSY) & Gulf Resources (GURE)

ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) and Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulf Resources has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR and Gulf Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR $18.44 billion 0.80 $1.53 billion $2.24 9.38 Gulf Resources $107.52 million 0.36 $7.95 million N/A N/A

ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Gulf Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Gulf Resources does not pay a dividend. ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR and Gulf Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 Gulf Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR and Gulf Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR 8.43% 13.26% 7.30% Gulf Resources -906.23% -2.54% -2.50%

Summary

ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR beats Gulf Resources on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation primarily manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers and sheets; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; polymers; synthetic rubber and elastomers; consumables; cleaners; and packaging products. It is also involved in the construction of homes and apartments; management of rental units and condominiums; brokerage of used homes; remodeling; and mortgage financing. In addition, the company provides prescription drugs and diagnostic reagents; dialyzers, therapeutic apheresis and CRRTs, leukocyte reduction filters, and virus removal filters; defibrillators, AEDs, automated CPRs, fluid resuscitation pump, temperature management products, and data solutions, as well as lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators, and electronic devices. Further, it offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products. Additionally, the company provides aerated concrete products, foundation systems, insulation materials, and structural components; and engineering and employment agency services, as well as speech recognition middleware and UVC LED products. Asahi Kasei Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants. The company also offers crude salt for use as a material in alkali and chlorine alkali production; and for use in the chemical, food and beverage, and other industries. In addition, it manufactures and sells chemical products for use in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, and inorganic chemicals. The company's chemical products include hydroxyl guar gum, demulsified agent, corrosion inhibitor, bactericide, iron ion stabilizer, clay stabilizing agent, solid lubricants, polyether lubricant, bromopropane, chlorantraniliprole, remaining agent, enhanced mild paper expansion agent, chelant, tetramethylbenzidine, trimethylolpropane, lactic acid trimethylolpropane material, and Di Bromo Aldehyde, as well as by products, such as Sodium Methoxide, Hydrobroic Acid, Sodium Bromide. Gulf Resources, Inc. is based in Shouguang, the People's Republic of China.

