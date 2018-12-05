Critical Comparison: USANA Health Sciences (USNA) versus Canopy Growth (CGC)

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) and Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USANA Health Sciences 7.57% 29.67% 21.58% Canopy Growth -503.14% -26.32% -18.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for USANA Health Sciences and Canopy Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USANA Health Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Canopy Growth 1 1 2 0 2.25

USANA Health Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $135.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.16%. Canopy Growth has a consensus target price of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.59%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than USANA Health Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

USANA Health Sciences has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth has a beta of 3.55, meaning that its stock price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.5% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.0% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and Canopy Growth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USANA Health Sciences $1.05 billion 2.73 $62.53 million $4.06 29.38 Canopy Growth $60.79 million 120.11 -$54.88 million ($0.32) -98.28

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Canopy Growth. Canopy Growth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USANA Health Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats Canopy Growth on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition. It also provides Sensébeautiful science products, such as personal care products that support healthy skin and hair through topical nourishment, moisturization, and protection; and other products for prenatal, infant, and young child age groups. In addition, the company offers materials and online tools to assist associates in building their businesses, as well as in marketing products. It offers its products directly in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names. It also offers its products through Tweed Main Street, a single online platform that enables registered patients to purchase medicinal cannabis from various producers across various brands. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

