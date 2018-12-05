Critical Contrast: Capitala Finance (CPTA) vs. BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (BLMC)

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) and Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BILOXI MARSH LA/SH and Capitala Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BILOXI MARSH LA/SH $100,000.00 176.00 -$670,000.00 N/A N/A Capitala Finance $51.09 million 2.53 -$6.98 million $0.98 8.23

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capitala Finance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BILOXI MARSH LA/SH and Capitala Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BILOXI MARSH LA/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Capitala Finance 0 1 1 0 2.50

Capitala Finance has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.52%. Given Capitala Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capitala Finance is more favorable than BILOXI MARSH LA/SH.

Risk & Volatility

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capitala Finance has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BILOXI MARSH LA/SH and Capitala Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BILOXI MARSH LA/SH -14.37% N/A N/A Capitala Finance -16.14% 7.76% 3.20%

Dividends

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capitala Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Capitala Finance pays out 102.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.7% of Capitala Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Capitala Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Capitala Finance beats BILOXI MARSH LA/SH on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BILOXI MARSH LA/SH

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation explores for and develops oil and gas properties in Louisiana and Texas. The company owns approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 4.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, approximately 101 thousand barrels of oil, and approximately 26.6 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids. Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries. It typically considers investments in the United States. The fund invests $5 million and $50 million per transaction in companies with greater than $4.5 million of TTM EBITDA. It may also invest in senior secured positions in "stretch" senior secured loans. The fund makes minority equity co-investments, alongside management or financial sponsors.

