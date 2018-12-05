Critical Contrast: HighCom Global Security (HCGS) vs. WD-40 (WDFC)

HighCom Global Security (OTCMKTS:HCGS) and WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get HighCom Global Security alerts:

This table compares HighCom Global Security and WD-40’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighCom Global Security -26.57% -24.48% -22.26% WD-40 15.96% 38.51% 15.73%

Dividends

WD-40 pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. HighCom Global Security does not pay a dividend. WD-40 pays out 52.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WD-40 has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HighCom Global Security and WD-40’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighCom Global Security $6.22 million 0.79 -$2.11 million N/A N/A WD-40 $408.52 million 5.82 $65.21 million $4.13 41.60

WD-40 has higher revenue and earnings than HighCom Global Security.

Risk & Volatility

HighCom Global Security has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WD-40 has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of WD-40 shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of HighCom Global Security shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of WD-40 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HighCom Global Security and WD-40, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighCom Global Security 0 0 0 0 N/A WD-40 0 2 0 0 2.00

WD-40 has a consensus price target of $136.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.84%. Given WD-40’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WD-40 is more favorable than HighCom Global Security.

Summary

WD-40 beats HighCom Global Security on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HighCom Global Security

HighCom Global Security, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes security products and personal protective gears in the United States and internationally. It offers body armors, striker ballistic helmets, guardian hard armor plates, trooper soft armor vests, ballistic shields and plates, civilian armor system ballistic panels, and stingray ballistic blankets. The company also provides BlastWrap, a technology component to mitigate blast effects and suppresses post-blast fires. Its customers include independent distributors, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, other federal government agencies, local police department, foreign entities, the United Nations, and law enforcement and corrections bodies. The company was formerly known as BlastGard International, Inc. and changed its name to HighCom Global Security, Inc. in June 2017. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Columbus, Ohio. HighCom Global Security, Inc. is a subsidiary of 2538093 Ontario Inc.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name. It also provides multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand name. In addition, the company offers automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the 2000 Flushes brand name; aerosol carpet stain removers, and a liquid trigger carpet stain and odor eliminators under the Spot Shot brand; room and rug deodorizers under the Carpet Fresh brand name; carpet and household cleaners, and rug and room deodorizers under the 1001 brand; heavy-duty hand cleaner products under the Lava brand name in the United States, as well as under the Solvol brand in Australia; and liquid mildew stain removers and automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the X-14 brand name. It sells its products primarily through mass retail and home center stores, warehouse club stores, grocery stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, sport retailers, independent bike dealers, online retailers, and industrial distributors and suppliers. WD-40 Company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for HighCom Global Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighCom Global Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.